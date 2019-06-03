Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Trump Dumper'' protests over Donald Trump's UK visit
Protesters against Donald Trump's UK visit have launched a talking and moving robot named the "Trump-Dumper".
The robot, which depicts President Trump sitting on the toilet, talks in a tongue-in-cheek fashion and takes on the US President's sometimes controversial tweets.
Its creators hope its popularity overtakes the Donald Trump baby blimp which flew over London in 2018.
03 Jun 2019
