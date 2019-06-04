Video

People took to the streets of London dressed as chickens as part of the protest against President Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

The costumes refer to the US farming practice of chlorine-washing chickens to remove harmful bacteria.

Washing poultry with disinfectants is banned in the EU, but it is feared by some that a post-Brexit trade deal with the USA may mean chlorine-washed chicken is imported to the UK.

President Trump told a news conference he had only seen a "very small group of protesters" in the city and described the protests as "fake news".