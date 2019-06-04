Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sadiq Khan says Trump tweet was action of an '11-year-old'
The mayor of London says a tweet sent by President Trump calling him a "stone cold loser" was akin to the behaviour of an "11-year-old".
Sadiq Khan also doubled down on remarks he made likening Mr Trump to a fascist.
The US president sent the tweet moments before he arrived in the UK on Monday.
04 Jun 2019
