Mike Thalassitis: Love Island star 'will be dearly missed'

An inquest into the the death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis has concluded that the cause of the 26-year-old's death was suicide.

The reality TV star and former footballer was found hanging in a park in Edmonton, north London, on 16 March.

After the inquest Mr Thalassitis's agent Dave Read read out a statement on behalf of his family.

  • 05 Jun 2019
