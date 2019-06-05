Media player
D-Day landings veterans remember the fallen, 75 years on
World War II veterans have gathered at London's Biggin Hill Airport to remember those who died in the D-Day Landings.
It's 75 years since allied troops were parachuted onto beaches in Normandy to fight the Nazis.
Veteran Fred Glover said the event was a chance to remember the 4,000 "heroes" who died that day.
05 Jun 2019
