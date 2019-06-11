The Barbican Estate
Barbican Estate: Life of central London's brutalist project

One of post-war Britain's most ambitious housing projects is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first residents moving in.

The Barbican Estate in the City of London, known for its brutalist architecture, was built on ground devastated by World War II bombing by the Nazis.

Residents of the estate - in the heart of the capital - have spoken of its "unique spirit".

