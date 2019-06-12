Video

A garden, a silent walk and a memorial mosaic - these are just a few community-made projects dedicated to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The projects are in place to ensure the disaster never fades from memory, and offers surviving victims and their families a place to pay tribute, the community says.

Other schemes encourage people to talk to one another.

Seventy-two people died when the blaze broke out in the 24-storey block of flats in North Kensington, West London, just before 01:00 BST on 14 June 2017.