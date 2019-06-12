Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ayanna Witter-Johnson: London cellist adds her R&B twist
Ayanna Witter-Johnson took up the cello when she was a teenager and is now a classically-trained musician.
However, the north Londoner has added her own R&B twist to her own compositions, singing and dancing as she plays the instrument.
-
12 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-48595059/ayanna-witter-johnson-london-cellist-adds-her-rb-twistRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window