The Coach and Horses claims to be the London's first pub to be granted a nudist licence.

It has got permission for naturist nights as the hostelry is earmarked to be taken over by the Fuller's chain, and the landlord says "we're prepared to take off our clothes" to stop it.

They published a naked calendar to keep the pub locally owned and have now hosted their first nudist evening.

A Fuller's spokesperson said the pub "should be one of the gems" in its business.

It said it would be making "a significant financial investment" in the site.

"We have a history of preserving iconic pubs - and this will be no exception," the firm added.