Technology helps stroke victim speak again
Video

Alisha Malhotra was 26 years old when she had a stroke that left her with the language disorder aphasia.

The condition, which impairs the production of speech and the comprehension of language, left Alisha having to learn how to speak again.

Now the first aphasia clinic in the UK, The National Brain Appeal Aphasia Service, has opened at University College London Hospital, where they are using groundbreaking technology to help patients like Alisha regain their speech.

Video by Gem O’Reilly and Chloe Desave.

  • 15 Jun 2019
