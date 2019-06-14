The friendships cemented through Grenfell
'Grenfell Tower fire brought us together'

When the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people it destroyed families and friendships.

But while many lost friends, the disaster brought others together.

Before the fire, Mouna El-Ogbani and Turafat Yilma were casual acquaintances. After the fire, through their grief and fight for answers, they've cemented their friendship and are now ''like sisters''.

