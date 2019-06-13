Meet the man making hip-hop magic
Richard Essien: The man making breakdance magic

Richard Essien, aka Magical Bones, started out breakdancing on London's South Bank.

But as well as dancing he has a passion for magic.

After performing at gigs including Madonna's son's 10th birthday party, he is now travelling the world with his magic-inspired dancing act.

