Video

Evidence that body image, bullying and peer pressure are a barrier to young women participating in sport, has prompted the release of a film about basketball.

"Watch What I Can Do" was created with a female-led cast and has had almost one million online views in two weeks.

In 2018, a Youth Trust Impact report revealed one in five girls said the pressure of schoolwork and low confidence are the biggest hurdles to taking part in sport.

Video by David Faye