Watch What I Can Do: Basketball film breaking down barriers
Evidence that body image, bullying and peer pressure are a barrier to young women participating in sport, has prompted the release of a film about basketball.
"Watch What I Can Do" was created with a female-led cast and has had almost one million online views in two weeks.
In 2018, a Youth Trust Impact report revealed one in five girls said the pressure of schoolwork and low confidence are the biggest hurdles to taking part in sport.
Video by David Faye
15 Jun 2019
