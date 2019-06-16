Video

Eighty-year-old Margaret Keefe has been helping grandson grime artist Risky Roadz from the start.

Over the years she's become friends with some of London's most popular grime stars after Risky - aka Roony Keefe, who now produces videos about their musical partnership - invited them home.

Recently, Margaret saw online another elderly lady having tea with grime artists, and was annoyed it was not "the real thing", as she put it.

So Roony started filming their conversations and posted them online. As a result she has become the self-styled "grime gran".

Video by Jamie Moreland.