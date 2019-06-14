Memorials mark second Grenfell anniversary

Video

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have joined friends and family of those who died, at events to mark the two-year anniversary of the tragedy.

The blaze in North Kensington, west London, caused 72 deaths, including those of two people who died later in hospital.

The fire started when a fridge-freezer on the fourth floor malfunctioned on 14 June 2017, then it spread rapidly upwards and burned for 60 hours.