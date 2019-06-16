'Grime Gran'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Grime Gran': Margaret Keefe, 80, plugged into music scene

Margaret Keefe's grandson and grime artist Risky Roadz toasts their partnership with online videos.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Jun 2019