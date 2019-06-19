How much for a boiled egg and soldiers?
Would you pay £20 for boiled egg and soldiers?

The price of a boiled egg and soldiers varies depending on which eatery you go to.

But what if you could decide the price?

That is what happening at the Eggs & Bread café in Walthamstow, north-east London.

One customer paid £20 for his breakfast, but how much would you pay, especially if it was for the benefit of the local community?

