SWR Strike
Video

SWR strike: Huge queues outside stations

Thousands of commuters are facing disruption as a five-day strike by South Western Railway (SWR) staff over the role of train guards begins.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) began the walkout at 00:01 BST.

Stations and platforms across the network were packed with morning commuters struggling to get to work.

  • 18 Jun 2019
