Can 'influencers' save the High Street?
London's High Streets have been suffering with reduced footfall and spending.
Some retailers have gone out of business or are closing less profitable stores to reduce costs.
Others are trying to bring people back to the shops by using popular Instagram "influencers" such as Zoë de Pass.
She has 125,000 followers on the app.
21 Jun 2019
