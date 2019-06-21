Meet the refugees owning the comedy stage
The "No Direction Home" stand-up comedy gigs and workshops hope to help refugees to express their feelings about what has happened in their lives.

The events, started by Tom Parry and run by Counterpoints Arts at Camden People's Theatre, also try to bring communities together, help break communication barriers and teach people English.

