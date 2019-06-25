How toxic is your commute?

Media player
New backpacks monitor London's air pollution
BBC London transport correspondent Tom Edwards wore a special backpack for two weeks to see how much pollution he was exposed to while working across central London.
The Dyson pollution backpack was worn on the Tube, trains, in cars and on buses across the city.
