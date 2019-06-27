Media player
Call for crackdown on illegal London short-term lets
London's mayor and several councils have called for a new system to be introduced for anyone wishing to offer short-term lets for visitors to the city.
Landlords cannot legally rent out their homes in the capital for more than 90 nights a year under strict regulations, but a BBC investigation found some landlords were being encouraged to break the rules.
The group have written to the government calling for a new mandatory registration system, so landlords would have to log short lets to tourists online.
