Is it possible to party without plastic?

Video

London promoter Tail & Twist have thrown an "eco disco". They claim it's London's first ever single-use plastic-free party.

The guests were given reusable metal cups on the door, they used straws made from avocado pips and even the glitter was plastic-free.

But with deliveries arriving shrink-wrapped, how possible is it to party without plastic?

Video by Jamie Moreland and Ellie O'Donnell.