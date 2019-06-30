Media player
London's Tower Bridge celebrates 125 years
Tower Bridge, one of London's most famous monuments, has been officially in operation for 125 years.
An exhibition is showcasing the people behind the making of the bridge to mark the anniversary.
30 Jun 2019
