Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kelly Mary Fauvrelle: Man filmed running from killed woman's home
Footage of a man seen running away from a house where a heavily pregnant woman was stabbed to death in south London has been released by police.
The CCTV shows a figure walking towards Kelly Mary Fauvrelle's Croydon home at about 03:15 BST on Saturday, then running away 10 minutes later.
Ms Fauvrelle, 26, died at the scene. Her baby was delivered by paramedics but died in the early hours of Wednesday.
Det Ch Insp Mick Norman said officers "need to identify the man shown in the images urgently, even if only to eliminate him from our inquiries".
-
03 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-48851369/kelly-mary-fauvrelle-man-filmed-running-from-killed-woman-s-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window