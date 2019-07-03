Video

Footage of a man seen running away from a house where a heavily pregnant woman was stabbed to death in south London has been released by police.

The CCTV shows a figure walking towards Kelly Mary Fauvrelle's Croydon home at about 03:15 BST on Saturday, then running away 10 minutes later.

Ms Fauvrelle, 26, died at the scene. Her baby was delivered by paramedics but died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Mick Norman said officers "need to identify the man shown in the images urgently, even if only to eliminate him from our inquiries".