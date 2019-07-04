Video

Gay's The Word bookshop opened in January 1979 and has been an important part of London's LGBTQ+ culture ever since.

Early pride events were organised from there and many gay and lesbian groups met there.

This year marks 40 years since the shop opened and despite political, social and technological change, it is still going strong and attracting a new generation of LGBTQ+ Londoners.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp