Is pride losing its power?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London Pride: The breakaway groups having their own prides

About a million people are expected to attend Pride in London's annual march this weekend.

Hundreds of charities, community groups and companies take part in the event, the biggest pride event in the UK.

But some people are concerned the event has become so big that it's not as inclusive as it once was.

This year members of London's trans community are starting up their own event, while the 15th UK Black Pride will take place in east London.

  • 05 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The LGBTQ+ bookshop that's 'like family'