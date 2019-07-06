Media player
Pride in London: What do all the flags mean?
The rainbow flag is an important symbol for pride events around the world.
But there is more than one kind of rainbow flag, and some parts of the LGBTQ+ community have their own flags which mean something special for them.
So what do they mean?
Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp
06 Jul 2019
