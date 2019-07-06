Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Do you recycle dirty nappies?
A waste authority has warned Londoners not to put dirty nappies in recycling bins.
North London Waste Authority (NLWA) said lorry-loads of recycling were being thrown away due to contamination from dirty nappies at a cost of £1.5m.
The problem is, according to the NLWA, which has launched a new campaign called #BinYourNappy, is that many parents do not realise disposable nappies cannot be recycled.
Disposable nappies are made of composite materials, which are difficult to break down and re-use, and almost all go straight to landfill.
-
06 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window