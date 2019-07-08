Media player
Video
The Tide: London's new 'park in the sky'
The Tide, London's first elevated walkway alongside the River Thames, has opened on the Greenwich Peninsula in east London.
It was designed by the co-creators of New York's High Line - a park created on an abandoned railway line - and when finished will be more than three miles long.
08 Jul 2019
