Housing crisis: Could London learn from Europe's housing schemes?
Amsterdam is setting aside farmland for self-build homes, Berlin is capping rent and Vienna is making social housing available to those on higher incomes.
While London Mayor Sadiq Khan hopes to put a rent cap on the capital, what else can officials learn from working housing policies across Europe?
10 Jul 2019
