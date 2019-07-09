Media player
Hemifacial microsomia: 'Don't judge me by how I look'
Joshua Oyebola is one of two people in the world with a rare form of hemifacial microsomia, a condition where parts of the face do not fully develop.
He was bullied and stared at for years because of the way he looks, but he has not let it dampen his spirits.
Josh, 18, is a regular at his local boxing gym in Wapping, east London, and has written and recorded his own music under the name Dreadlock J.
He is about to undergo a series of surgeries on his jaw that will realign his face.
