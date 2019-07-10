The war on buskers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kensington and Chelsea council cracks down on noisy buskers

Kensington and Chelsea Council have proposed to restrict the number of buskers playing in the west London borough.

It comes after a sharp rise in complaints about the noise from residents and staff at nearby museums.

Under the plans Exhibition Road, a popular busking hotspot, will become a red zone, which will ban musicians completely.

A purple zone will also be introduced outside Earl's Court station, where performers will have to follow a strict code of conduct enforced by a Public Spaces Protection Order.

Those breaking the rules could face a £1,000 fine or a £100 on-the-spot penalty.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

  • 10 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Buskers accept contactless payments