'There is no treatment' - GP tells why you must vaccinate your kids
Children 'should be vaccinated for measles', GP says

A London GP is urging families to vaccinate their children against measles as "there is no cure" once a child is infected.

Some parents choose not to immunise their children as they view vaccinations as unsafe.

But Dr Rosemary Leonard explains that parents don't realise what a nasty illness measles actually is and that there is no treatment.

Some nurseries across the capital are taking steps to make MMR vaccines mandatory.

  • 10 Jul 2019
