Children 'should be vaccinated for measles', GP says
A London GP is urging families to vaccinate their children against measles as "there is no cure" once a child is infected.
Some parents choose not to immunise their children as they view vaccinations as unsafe.
But Dr Rosemary Leonard explains that parents don't realise what a nasty illness measles actually is and that there is no treatment.
Some nurseries across the capital are taking steps to make MMR vaccines mandatory.
10 Jul 2019
