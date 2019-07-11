Is Rita Hard Rock's longest serving waitress?

Media player
Is Rita Hard Rock Cafe London's longest-serving waitress?
Rita Gilligan MBE has been serving in the original Hard Rock Cafe in London since day one, on 14 June 1971.
Now, 48 years later she's been talking about her career at the branch on Old Park Lane, serving the likes of Sir Elton John, Eric Clapton, The Beatles and Freddie Mercury.
Her tale also includes witnessing how the Hard Rock became a global chain.
Video by Gem O'Reilly, Cristian Mantio and Michael McKenzie
