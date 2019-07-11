Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tower Hamlets arrest: Police probe after man 'forcefully detained'
The police watchdog is investigating footage of a man who appeared to have a seizure while being restrained.
A video of the arrest in Tower Hamlets, east London, which was shared on social media, prompted accusations of police "heavy-handedness".
Footage of the incident, which was caught on body worn video, shows Met Police officers trying to handcuff the man as he struggled to escape.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.
-
11 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-48952800/tower-hamlets-arrest-police-probe-after-man-forcefully-detainedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window