Video

The police watchdog is investigating footage of a man who appeared to have a seizure while being restrained.

A video of the arrest in Tower Hamlets, east London, which was shared on social media, prompted accusations of police "heavy-handedness".

Footage of the incident, which was caught on body worn video, shows Met Police officers trying to handcuff the man as he struggled to escape.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.