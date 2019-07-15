Media player
Murderer filmed shopping in Sainsbury's with victim
A serial thief has been found guilty of murdering a businessman by giving him an overdose of the drug GHB.
Gerald Matovu, 25, of Southwark, was convicted of killing Eric Michels during a trial at the Old Bailey.
Mr Michels, 54, who was found dead at his Chessington home on 18 August 2018.
Before the murder, the pair were recorded on CCTV cameras shopping together in Sainsbury's.
15 Jul 2019
