A serial thief has been found guilty of murdering a businessman by giving him an overdose of the drug GHB.

Gerald Matovu, 25, of Southwark, was convicted of killing Eric Michels during a trial at the Old Bailey.

The 54-year-old was found dead at his Chessington home on 18 August 2018.

Paying tribute, Mr Michels' two sons said their father was "a person who just loved life".