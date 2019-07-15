Media player
GHB murder victim Eric Michels 'just loved life'
A serial thief has been found guilty of murdering a businessman by giving him an overdose of the drug GHB.
Gerald Matovu, 25, of Southwark, was convicted of killing Eric Michels during a trial at the Old Bailey.
The 54-year-old was found dead at his Chessington home on 18 August 2018.
Paying tribute, Mr Michels' two sons said their father was "a person who just loved life".
