London restaurant ditches all single use plastic

Video

A London restaurant has committed to running its business without single-use plastics.

There are more than 15,000 restaurants in the city, and most are using a large amount of single-use plastics including cling film to cover food.

Spring, which is based at Somerset House in Aldwych, has stopped using cling film and plastic straws and has also asked its suppliers to deliver food in reusable packaging.

It hopes other restaurants will follow its lead.

Video by Sucheera Maguire.