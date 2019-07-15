Is this London's most mind-boggling road?
Video

Is this London's most confusing road?

Some drivers have been confused by a road in London because arrows painted in the street point in both directions while one-way signs tell users to go the wrong way.

The changes on Pavilion Road in Knightsbridge have been made because of works taking place on a nearby route.

Kensington and Chelsea Council said the road signs had been covered by bags but may have been removed.

Video by Jamie Moreland

  • 15 Jul 2019
