Is this London's most confusing road?
Some drivers have been confused by a road in London because arrows painted in the street point in both directions while one-way signs tell users to go the wrong way.
The changes on Pavilion Road in Knightsbridge have been made because of works taking place on a nearby route.
Kensington and Chelsea Council said the road signs had been covered by bags but may have been removed.
Video by Jamie Moreland
15 Jul 2019
