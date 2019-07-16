The great white pelicans of St James's Park

Video

Three Great White pelicans named Sun, Moon and Star have made London’s St James’s Park their new home.

The trio have come to the capital from Prague Zoo and are the latest in a long line of pelicans gifted to the royal park in a tradition that goes back to 1664.

The birds have recently been introduced to the park's other pelicans Gargi, Isla and Tiffany but the park's experts say it will take about six months for them to fully integrate.