Egg recipes from the Calais jungle come to London
In 2016, Syrian refugee Mo spent time in the infamous "jungle" encampment in Calais, France.
While there he cooked for fellow refugees and volunteers and it is where his signature dish "jungle eggs" was born.
Now living in London, he is following up on his passion for cooking and once a month runs a pop-up restaurant in north London serving people his eggs which have become a big hit.
Video Journalist: David Faye
22 Jul 2019
