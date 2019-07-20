Video

A boy who loves musical theatre has been inundated with messages of love and support after being bullied for his passion.

His music teacher, Jacqueline Hughes, posted on Twitter to say nine-year-old Charlie from Reading was suffering, and West End stars responded in their hundreds.

Cast members of the musicals Aladdin, Wicked, Mamma Mia, Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie all sent videos to Charlie, and at one point the hashtag #cheerupcharlie was trending in the UK.