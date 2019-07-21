London 'anthem' written by cabbies
Video

We Are London: Taxi drivers write 'anthem' for capital

Cab drivers are known for their black taxis and Knowledge of London's streets. But could chart success soon be added to that list?

A group of cabbies has released a song described as "a feel-good anthem for the capital".

