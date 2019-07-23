Media player
Mahika Sharna: Nine-year-old wins pioneer award for invention
Mahika Sharna, nine, was crowned Young Pioneer of the Year for her invention of a Smart Stick which helps blind people cross the road.
23 Jul 2019
