London's Wheelie Gang helps children who use wheelchairs
Emma from Greenwich set up the Wheelie Gang because her daughter Evie had no friends in her school in a wheelchair.
But now, after seeing how many children in wheelchairs feel the same as Evie, Emma's project has grown into something she hopes to expand across London.
Emma uses her local community centre in Greenwich to organise disabled-friendly sports and crafts for children.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
26 Jul 2019
