Video

Up to 42,000 women a year are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following childbirth in the UK.

But with post-natal focus generally being on the baby, the mother's mental health gets sidelined.

One London network, called Make Birth Better, is trying to challenge this so families get support as soon as they need.

Make Birth Better is supported by Caroline, who was "left a totally different person" after suffering a "brutal" experience of giving birth.