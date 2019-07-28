Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The garden where horticulture meets hip-hop
A community garden in south London is trying to mix hip-hop with horticulture to introduce youngsters to the merits of gardening.
It is hoped the mix of recording music and growing vegetables will help encourage vulnerable teenagers away from a life of crime.
28 Jul 2019
