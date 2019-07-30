Media player
How is London's Crossrail project helping boost wildlife?
Millions of tonnes of earth and other materials excavated in London to create Crossrail's tunnels and stations is being used to encourage wildlife.
It has been shipped to Wallasea Island, Essex, where the sea has been washing away the coastline.
A new nature reserve using London's soil has provided a boost for wild birds and seals.
30 Jul 2019
