Missing girl's aunt makes emotional appeal for help

The aunt of missing teenager Nora Quoirin has made an emotional appeal for help in locating her niece.

Éadaoin Agnew asked people to keep the 15-year-old, who disappeared in Malaysia on Sunday, in their thoughts.

Fighting back tears at one point, she said Nora's disappearance had been "extremely traumatic for the whole family".

"Nora is still missing. She is very vulnerable and we need to do everything we can to bring her home," she said.

Malaysian police said they had "not ruled anything out" as to the reason for Nora's disappearance.